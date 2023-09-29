ST. LOUIS – A new home for Ukrainian refugees opens Friday in St. Louis.

‘DePaul USA’ began a fundraising campaign for the new home in April. Their ‘St. Michael’s House’ is on south Grand. They bought and refurbished the property, and will offer language classes, employment services, and mentorship to refugees from Ukraine.

The DePaul USA St. Louis director says the organization got a much-needed assist from area children.

“There’s a lot of people who will be who are celebrating at mass, director Rich Raplume explained. “Some of the people here are some young children who have been running a lemonade stand for the relief in Ukraine. Now, they are directing their proceeds to go to DePaul USA to help with St. Michael’s Campaign.”

Once a family at St. Michael’s House becomes self-sufficient, they’ll be able to move out of the house and a new refugee family will move in.