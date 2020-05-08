Organization that assists people with breast cancer needs helping hand of its own

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Imagine losing your job because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and then you’re diagnosed with breast cancer.

Thankfully, Gateway to Hope is there to help a young woman who is living that nightmare, but they could use some help as well.

Megan Johnson was recently diagnosed with stage one breast cancer. Making matters worse, she was laid off from her waitressing job because of St. Louis County’s stay-at-home orders.

Johnson has no doubt in her mind that she’ll beat this.

“I like to look on the bright side of things and I’m a positive person,” she said.

Johnson said Gateway to Hope, which serves women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, has helped her with much needed financial assistance. This has allowed her to focus on what could be the toughest fight of her life.

“We provide financial assistance, so a $1,000 to help you pay medical bills, insurance bills, utilities, household expenses. We also provide counseling and navigation support, so every person has somebody who is walking through their journey with them,” said Katie Manga, executive director of Gateway to Hope.

But as Gateway to Hope lends a helping hand, they could use one as well. They’ve seen an increase in the number of women who need support. However, Gateway to Hope doesn’t have their normal funding coming in.

“We’re funded 100 percent by individuals in the community and we typically do have events but we can’t have in-person events now,” Manga said.

If you’d like to help Gateway to Hope, you can go online to gthstl.org or call 314-569-1113.