Organization that helps children with disabilities play sports has equipment stolen

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Du Quoin, Illinois organization that helps children with limb-differences play sports had its equipment stolen over the weekend.

Sam Kuhnert, co-founder of the NubAbility Athletic Foundation, was excited to bring the camp to the St. Louis area last week.

“Most important thing I was looking forward to was getting them out there and letting them be kids,” he said.

NubAbility travels the country, putting on sports camps for kids with limb differences including missing hands and legs.

There was a setback before last Saturday’s first pitch at Champions Village in Fenton.

“To come out and see that tailgate down…my heart dropped and I ran over to my truck and it was just as I had feared,” Kuhnert said.

Thieves stole $2,000 worth of sports equipment from Kuhnert’s truck late Friday night. The truck had been parked in front of his in-laws’ home.

Investigators believe the theft is connected to recent car break-ins in Chesterfield.

Kuhnert contacted Champions Village to see if they could help.

“…And he said, ‘I got everything, you don’t need to worry, we’ll give it all to you,’ he said. “They’re already donating the facility to us. I mean, to have that kind of support is truly overwhelming.”

When got out on social media that NubAbility had been by hit by thieves, supporters and strangers had a generous response.

“For people to just roll up their shirtsleeves and immediately go to work trying to help us, people reaching out in emails, and then not only raising enough money for the equipment—but exceeding that—it’s truly humbling,” Kuhnert said.

Kuhnert said he will return to St. Louis for future camps but will make sure he doesn’t leave the equipment in his truck overnight.