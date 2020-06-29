Organizer of petition to oust Mayor Krewson says it’s about more than one person

ST. LOUIS – About 50,000 people have now signed a petition calling for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign.

It’s the fallout from the mayor’s now-deleted Facebook Live video, in which she read names and addresses of people asking for police reform.

So far today, the mayor has answered with silence.

The petition is a step beyond demonstrators taking to St. Louis streets over the weekend. It asks people to “Demand the resignation of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.”

Tens of thousands of people signed the petition just over the weekend.

“I normally don’t do petitions. I find, sometimes, they’re just a thing of vanity and I just found that we needed to…we needed to show the world we’re done with this person as mayor,” said Maxi Glamour, who started the petition.

The petition calls for other reforms too, pointing to conditions at The Workhouse and the response to homeless camps that were broken up downtown.

Tensions exploded when Mayor Krewson read the names and addresses of people calling for police reform on Facebook Live. She apologized that evening and pulled the video down.

“We thought we were done before but now this is a point where we can’t take this anymore,” Glamour said.

Activists say this goes beyond Mayor Krewson. They want reforms to address how Krewson became the Democratic nominee with just about a third of the vote. Glamour says most Democrats didn’t want Krewson to begin with.

“It’s about poor leadership that doesn’t get the majority of the votes, yet they assume power and we can’t combat that and this is directly based on the fact that St. Louis is 86 percent registered Democrat and so the primary dictates how the general election goes,” Glamour said. “We need to have a reformation of electoral politics we aren’t subjected to poor leadership.”

A spokesperson for the mayor says she’s not resigning and that they were considering whether to say something on Facebook today, but says the mayor is focusing on public health during this pandemic.

The mayor’s spokesperson also pointed out that the petition with about 50,000 signatures is likely filled with people who aren’t even from St. Louis.

Glamour, who is from St. Louis, acknowledges that people everywhere are signing it. But they believe that’s a sign that reforms here have implications beyond St. Louis.