Organizers explain Cure Violence program jobs’ unique requirements

ST. LOUIS - FOX 2 is learning more about the upcoming launch of the Cure Violence Program, a public health approach to fighting crime. The initiative comes with employment opportunities. Positions organizers are now looking to fill are unique.

The applications are posted online but these are not traditional jobs or applications where backgrounds and felonies count candidates out.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said these jobs require people who are familiar with the streets and can connect with people where crime continues to take lives.

Wells-Goodfellow will be the first community to see the Chicago-based Cure Violence initiative put boots to the ground.

“We’re going to see people out in neighborhoods and communities beginning to perform outreach efforts,” Reed said.

The $5 million project is already in 23 US cities aiming to address the complex issue of public safety. Now, the city is looking for passionate people to hit the streets.

“You have to have a desire to really work on the street and reach out to people, get in their homes, and work to turn around the circumstances playing themselves out,” Reed said.

The jobs will expand, but right now, the city is seeking three “outreach coordinators” and three “violence interrupters.”

These employees will work to change behavior, act as mediators, and keep up with conflicts to help resolve them.

“You have an opportunity to transform our city and save lives each and every day,” Reed said. “It’s such important work.”

In this case, blemishes on records or time locked up does not disqualify candidates.

“Having a background by having been involved in a life of crime before and now you’ve turned your life around paid your debt to society, that won’t count you out for these positions,” Reed said.

Relatable with real-life experiences and a bit of street credibility are assets for those who will be trained to make a change.

Lewis said the workers will also collect data so the city can keep up with results and stats, and these are not “9-5’s.”

These applications are posted online. The deadline to apply is March 9.