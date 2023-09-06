ST. LOUIS — In St. Louis, fans of Oscar Mayer hot dogs have the chance to visit the Frankmobile, formerly known as the Wienermobile, as it makes stops in three different locations in Missouri this weekend. The Frankmobile team will be in town from September 9th through September 10th.

The scheduled stops are as follows:

On Saturday, September 9th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., they will be at the St. Paul United Church of Christ Car show, located at 513 W. S. St., Marthasville, MO 63357.

On Sunday, September 10th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., catch them at #105 Butler Hill Schucks, situated at 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, MO 63128.

Following that, on Sunday, September 10th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., they will be at #173 Oaks Schnucks, located at 1393 Big Bend Road, Ballwin, MO 63021.

At the Schnucks events, the Frankmobile crew will be distributing their “Frankmobilia,” which includes the iconic Frank Whistles, and hosting a dice game where you can win free coupons for packs of their 100% all-beef franks.

If your name happens to be Frank, Francesca, or any variation thereof, and you bring your I.D., you’ll be treated to a complimentary coupon for beef franks.