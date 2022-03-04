OSHA investigating house explosion in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into a gas explosion that leveled one home and damaged others in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Investigators are inspecting JDK General Contractor LLC. Preliminary information shows the explosion happened on March 1 after a contractor struck a gas line while working in the area, near Millers Court.

Residents evacuated their homes before the explosion, and no injuries were reported.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations, and propose monetary penalties if there were any workplace safety violations.