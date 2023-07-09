ST. LOUIS – Crews with the St. Louis Water Division were out Sunday to fix new main breaks from over the weekend, the latest of which happened near Tower Grove Park.

City officials cited outdated infrastructure as the reason for the recent water main breaks around town.

“The concrete was popping up, and the next thing I know, water was shooting out of it. Then they were drilling holes over here. I don’t know why,” said Larry Luaders, lives across the street from the most recent break, near Magnolia and Grand.

Luaders noticed changes throughout the day in the amount of water flowing down Magnolia.

“It started over there. Then it started up on top of the curb over there. Water was shooting out. It’s all going down the street,” he said. “You can see the street is cracked up all through there and up over there.”

Luckily, there hasn’t been a change in water pressure, according to Luaders, but if it does happen, he’s confident the Water Division will be able to make the necessary repairs.

“The water might go out. I filled me up a couple of cups of ice water and water, you know, to be on the safe side,” Luaders said.