TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. – An outdoor retailer is set to expand its footprint in the St. Louis region this week.

Recreational Equipment, Inc., commonly known as REI, will open its second St. Louis-area store in Town and Country on Friday. The new store will be located at 1214 Town and Country Crossing Drive, near Highway 141 and Clayton Road.

REI will celebrate its opening weekend with festivities from July 22-24. During the three-day celebration, the company will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Customers could score free giveaways and enjoy an outdoor social event with music and outdoor brands each day from 1-5 p.m.

“We’re excited to open our doors as the second REI store in Missouri and to serving the outdoor community in their active lifestyles and visitors who come to explore this amazing region,” said Ross Werner, REI store manager. “Whether trying a new activity or heading out on a familiar trail or waterway, we aspire to be at the center of people’s outdoor lives for products and expertise.”

REI opened its first St. Louis store at 1703 S Brentwood Blvd. in 2001. The company is looking to hire full and part-time retail sales associates for its newest Town and Country store. If you are interested in applying, click here.