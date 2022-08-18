JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Outgoing Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is endorsing Republican candidate Eric Schmitt in the race to replace his seat.

Schmitt and Democrat candidate Trudy Busch Valentine both scored primary election victories earlier this month for their respective parties. Independent candidate John Wood is also running for Missouri U.S. Senate. The winner among those three in the Nov. 8 general election will join Josh Hawley as Missouri’s second United States senator.

Blunt tells FOX 2’s Emily Manley he has met with Schmitt recently and intends to support his election bid. The announcement comes as Blunt and Hawley attended Missouri State Fair festivities Thursday. One night after Schmitt’s primary election victory, Hawley told FOX 2 “I absolutely endorse him.”

Prior to the Aug. 2 primary election, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced an endorsement of “ERIC” in the Missouri U.S. Senate race on his social media account, but didn’t specify whether that endorsement was for Schmitt, Eric Greitens or another candidate.

No additional endorsements from other U.S. senators have yet been announced for Trudy Busch Valentine or John Wood since the Missouri primary election.