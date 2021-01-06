Outgoing St. Louis County Council member casts vote over objections

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council was the site of a controversial vote Tuesday evening. The debate was over whether outgoing Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray should have been allowed to cast a vote determining the council chair and vice-chair.

Her vote was part of a 4-3 majority to keep Councilwoman Lisa Clancy as the council chair and Councilman Ernie Trakas to be vice-chair.

Newly-elected Councilwoman Sholanda Webb told FOX 2 earlier in the week she felt voters had spoken when she defeated Gray in 2020. Webb felt she should have been allowed to make the vote.

Those who supported allowing Gray to vote point to the county charter and say it requires the council to elect a chair and vice-chair during its first meeting of the year. A recent change in the charter delayed the swearing-in of newly-elected members.

“I cannot be removed until the person is sworn in,” Gray said.

Webb will be sworn into office Jan. 12.

Gray defending her position, saying, “I still represent my district.”

Other council members disagree. Councilman Tim Fitch was the first to voice objections during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting. He said allowing Gray to vote was equivalent to extending her term beyond four years.

“Former Councilwoman Gray’s term began on Jan. 1, 2017 and, pursuant to the county charter and the Missouri Constitution, her term expired on Dec. 31, 2020,” Fitch said.

Councilmembers Rita Heard Days and Mark Harder voiced similar objections.