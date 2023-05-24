ST. LOUIS — Meteorologist Jaime Travers’ pet dog Amber passed away Tuesday. She died in her sleep. Travers posted this message to her Facebook page Wednesday.

Jaime Travers

“Early yesterday morning Amber, my loyal companion for over 16 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She fell asleep between us in bed and was gone when we woke up.

Evan, Hazel, and I are absolutely heartbroken but she lived a full life. Looking back at some of her adventures from 12,095 feet at Independence Pass to Mile Marker 0 in Key West, we realize she hadn’t been herself in a long time. She was with us through so many big life moments — from my wedding day to watching over both kids. She was a strong girl up until the last 24 hours and went on her own terms.

We love you, Amber…Rest In Peace sweet girl. ❤️🐾🌈”

Thousands of people are reacting to the Facebook post. Many people are leaving messages of condolence.

Dogs have been a big part of the FOX 2 weather family. Meteorologist Angela Hutti’s dog named Mo appeared several times on-air. There was a large outpouring of support when he passed away in 2020.

Former FOX 2 Meteorologist Dave Murray’s dogs made regular appearances on his weather specials. All of them have weather-related names like Stormy, Rain, Sunshine, Starz, Sky, and Snowflake. Tens of thousands of people followed the passing of Sky through Murray’s Facebook posts in 2017.