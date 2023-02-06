EUREKA, Mo. – Parents, students, and administrators at Eureka High School were outraged about what they called a racist social media post.

In an e-mail sent to parents, the school reports a student posted a video taken in the school where bathroom stall doors had been marked “white and colored.” The doors have now been fixed, the video has been taken down, and the student responsible for the post now faces disciplinary action

School officials said the post had already been shared with others in and out of the school. In the email to parents – Rockwood School Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain wrote:

“We are diligently helping students deal with the harm that this post has caused, while also teaching our students the power of words and the far-reaching impact they can have on others.”