Outside for Christmas: Activities the community enjoyed away from home

ST. LOUIS – From supporting small businesses to getting exercise, Christmas Day’s below-freezing temperatures did not stop people from getting outside to celebrate.

Northwest Coffee Roasting in the Central West End lit up its fire pits drawing people in who found many ways to get out on the holiday.

“If we’re going to go have coffee, we’re going to have it at a local business,” Anne Nabholz a Northwest Coffee customer said.

She was one of many customers finding warmth in their coffee cups and over the open fires.

The owner Jason Wilson knew it was worth it to open on the holiday.

“Everyone doesn’t celebrate Christmas the same essentially is how I looked at it and so we wanted to provide a space that people could come to and just hang out and do Christmas how they do it as opposed to sitting at home traditional style,” Wilson said.

FOX 2/ KPLR 11 happened to find one of Wilson’s customers about two miles away playing football in Forest Park.

He was in a group of about 15 others, including Cameron Reese, who said, “It’s a nice Christmas Day. I wish we had some hot cocoa out here.”

The group plays every weekend and added a special holiday pick-up game for Christmas.

“You see we’re out here 10, 11 degrees and having fun,” Reese said. “This is about the crowd, nice 5-on-5, or 6-on-6. It definitely turned out better than we thought it was going to be.”

There were many out walking in the park and Steinberg Skating Rink brought out the regulars.

Sandy and Dave Cissell said they haven’t missed a Christmas Day at Steinberg in 15 years.

“It’s tradition and our family, we’re small, we do everything Christmas Eve so it’s something we can do,” Sandy said. “We get a little exercise, burn off some Christmas calories, and go back to eating this afternoon.”

Josh Meyer had been skating for two hours when he said he had two more in him.

“I grew up playing hockey, you know I’m used to skating on frozen ponds in the dead of night so the cold is nothing new to me,” Meyer said.

You could feel the celebration of community Christmas day along with the pride of being in St. Louis

Back at Northwest Coffee, Anne Nabholz said, “I actually moved back in 2015 and one of the greatest things I missed the most about St. Louis are local businesses.”