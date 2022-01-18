Outspoken St. Louis police union figure Roorda running for Missouri state senate seat

ST. LOUIS – Jeff Roorda, a former Missouri State Representative who has made national headlines in his role as the business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, announced Tuesday that he will again seek a seat in the Missouri State Senate. Roorda, who was elected as a Democrat, will run again, this time as a Republican.

Roorda is seeking a seat representing Jefferson County, which is currently held by State Senator Paul Weiland, who is term-limited. Weiland, who is term-limited, defeated Roorda in the 2014 General Election. Roorda served 8 years in the Missouri House.

He has been a vocal critic of Democratic progressive candidates and leaders in the St. Louis area and echoed that in his announcement Tuesday.

“Every day I turn on the news and see what Washington liberals like Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and Cori Bush are doing to our nation and I see how important it is for us to fight back at the state level,” he said in a news release.

In St. Louis, Roorda has been heavily critical of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, to the point where Gardner filed a federal suit against him and others, alleging that there was a racially motivated conspiracy trying to force her from office. The pair’s feud also was featured on a broadcast of CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Candidates can’t officially file for the August primary until February 22. State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman has already announced her intent to run, along with fellow State Representative Dan Shaul