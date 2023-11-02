ST. LOUIS – The “Black Girls Who Rock” award celebration is scheduled for Sunday, December 10th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will take place at Lindenwood University on Clay Street in St. Charles and aims to recognize and honor exceptional women in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

These remarkable women have left an indelible mark on their communities or excelled in their respective fields. A total of 100 women will be carefully chosen to receive the prestigious 2023 Black Girls Who Rock Awards.

This event is proudly hosted by The R. Whittington Foundation, The National Council of Negro Women, Inc., Gateway Metropolitan Section, and Divine Daughters. Notably, three esteemed members of the Fox 2 and News 11 teams will be among the honorees:

Supervising producer Kimberly Young

Multimedia journalist and broadcast engineer Taylor Harris

Engineering operations supervisor Lisa Marteen

They will be recognized at St. Louis’ inaugural “Black Girls Who Rock Awards Celebration.” The list of distinguished honorees extends to include renowned actress and St. Louis native Jennifer Lewis, Robbie Montgomery, the owner of Sweetie Pies, and Thelma Steward.

Tickets for the event can be obtained here. The proceeds from this celebration will be used to adopt 100 families in need in the St. Louis area, ensuring they have a brighter Christmas. This event marks a significant first for the St. Louis region and promises to unite women from diverse backgrounds in the spirit of love, peace, and joy, just in time for the holiday season.