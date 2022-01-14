Over 160 people evacuated from senior living center in University City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More than 160 residents were evacuated from a senior living center in University City following a water main break Friday afternoon.

Police and firefighters responded to the 700 block of Westgate for a water main break around 1:45 p.m.

“The water flooded to a nearby senior living center, and 162 residents were evacuated due to extensive water damage inside the building,” said Captain Fredrick Lemons, of the University City Police Department, in a statement.

No one was injured. Authorities transported about 25 to 50 displaced residents to the University City Heman Park Community Center for temporary shelter.

It’s unknown when the residents will be able to return to the building.