LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers captured over 200 pounds of drugs Wednesday during a traffic stop in Lafayette County.

During the stop, they found 16.35 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.2 pounds of cocaine, 4.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl, and 200 pounds of marijuana, and approximately $7,400 cash. Three people in the car were arrested. They are all from Tennessee.

