ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people attended the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk this weekend. The event, with over 2,000 participants, raised over $275,000 for the American Cancer Society and donations will still be accepted through the end of the year.

The walk is a celebration of courage and hope, supporting survivors and emphasizing the importance of early screening. FOX 2 sponsored the event, with strong community turnout.

The people who took part in the one-mile walk are supporting breast cancer survivors, patients and their caregivers. There were 160 teams registered for the event and 130 breast cancer survivors came to the walk.