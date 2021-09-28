Over $270 million available for utility bill assistance

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri is partnering with St. Louis community action agencies to provide customers with the opportunity for energy assistance.

Missouri received $324 million in rental and utility assistance from the State Assistance for Housing Relief program. Less than 20% of that fund has been distributed.

So far, the Missouri Housing and Development Commission has awarded %51.2 million, while approving more than 10,000 applications.

Most of those funds are going towards rental assistance. However, more than $270 million is still available.

“We know many Missourians are doing their best to manage the challenges COVID-19 continues to present, and we want our customers to know help is out there,” says Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri.

Local agencies are using $1 million in funding that comes from a $3.5 million effort to aid low-income customers impacted by COVID-19.

Eighteen agencies received these grants with intentions to bolster and amplify the effectiveness of these efforts. Missouri Ozarks Community Action (MOCA) agency received $50,000 through Ameren Missouri. They are using the funds to support their mobile office initiative that allows MOCA to help more Missouri families.

More donations include:

  • Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc.: $75,000
  • Jefferson-Franklin Community Action Corporation: $75,000
  • Community Action Agency St. Louis County Inc.: $100,000
  • East Missouri Action Agency Inc.: $75,000

For more information visit Ameren’s energy assistance page.

