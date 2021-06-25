Over $275 million in federal rental assistance still available to Missourians

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri program designed to distribute $300 million in federal rental assistance has so far spent just a fraction of those funds.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission told the Post-Dispatch four months after it began accepting applications that the state has only spent $12.4 million.

An additional $269 million is also on its way from the American Rescue Plan.

The agency is now enlisting the help of 13 social service agencies across the state to assist renters and landlords in applying for the money.