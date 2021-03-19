Over 300 Jennings teachers receive vaccine sooner than expected

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Some teachers in St. Louis County cried tears of joy Friday afternoon as the Jennings School District helped them get their COVID-19 vaccines quick.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Missouri National Guard played a major role in offering the vaccine to employees.

The employees received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination event was held at Gary Gore elementary school where more than 300 educators are now breathing a sigh of relief.

Jennings Superintendent Art McCoy rolled up his sleeve along with the others to get vaccinated.

McCoy said it’s an important step to build trust in the local communities and a moral obligation to take care of each other.