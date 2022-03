CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Fragrance thefts across multiple jurisdictions including Chesterfield, Missouri have amassed over $50,000.

The Chesterfield Police Department is attempting to identify suspects connected to these incidents.

It is unknown at this time how many stores have had items stolen from them. The timeline of these thefts is also unknown at this time.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes avaialble.