Over 60 animals killed in Missouri barn fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews responded to a large fire in Greene County on East Division Street in Greene County. The barn fire is at Division and Missouri 125, east of Highway 65. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 5:15 a.m. Monday.

Ozarks First talked to the Strafford Fire Chief and a neighbor and learned the barn had a wood frame with metal siding. According to the Strafford Fire Chief, over 60 animals have perished in the fire. Animals range from dogs, cats, horses, and goats.

Crews are still trying to determine what was the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and we will post updates as we learn more.