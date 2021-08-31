Over 7,000 flags will adorn Art Hill in honor of fallen servicemembers

ST. LOUIS – This September 11 will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the US that claimed more than 3,000 and starting this Saturday, Art Hill in Forest Park will once again be adorned with “Flags of Valor.”

Rick Randall is the founder of Flags of Valor. He explained out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck how people can show respect to those who died on that day 20 years ago.

“Talking to the Gold Star Families, we just had to do it. We cannot forget their kids that gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we can be free and safe at home,” Randall said.

People can sponsor one of these flags and have it adorned with a dog tag and the information of the person for $50. That money goes to military charities and to Flags of Valor in order to purchase all of the flags and then mail them to the families.

It starts Saturday, September 4, and ends Sunday, September 12.