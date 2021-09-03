Over 7,600 American flags at Art Hill honors those killed in the war on terror

ST. LOUIS – A moving memorial to the 9/11 victims and those killed in the war on terror since the attacks is once again going up in Forest Park.

The memorial, Flags of Valor, America’s Heartland Remembers, will be set up on Art Hill. The effort to put up thousands of American flags will start Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Organizers said it is one of the country’s biggest commemorations of the 9/11 terror attacks.

More than 7,600 fallen heroes and first responders will each be honored with an individual American flag on Art Hill. The flags will be adorned with the hero’s name, photo, and special dog tags. Those being remembered at this memorial were killed during the wars on terror since 9/11. Photo boards of the nearly 3,000 people killed on September 11, 2001, will also be on display. Organizers expect gold star families from several states to visit the site.

The memorial will stay up until September 12. Visitors are welcome to walk through the flags from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

The memorial was also set up on the 10th and 15th anniversaries of the 9/11 attacks.

Separately, a march will take place Friday morning in Warrenton honoring the 13 military members killed in the attack at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport last week. Among those victims was 20-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz from Wentzville. The march starts at 6:30 a.m. at the Warrenton armory. Each mile will be dedicated to one of the service members killed in that attack.