ST. LOUIS – Firefighters dealt with a house fire just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on West cabanne Place near Hamilton Avenue in north St. Louis.

Investigators said the fire started in an over-heated electric furnace on the third floor. The damage was minor and everyone got out safely.

