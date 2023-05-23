CLAYTON, Mo. – An Overland, Missouri, man is facing allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a child that he knew.

The crime happened May 20 in Maplewood.

According to a report filed by the Maplewood Police Department, Jorge Villegasespino, 30, was painting a house in the 7400 block of Flora Avenue. He had a child with him.

Police claim Villegasespino began touching the child above and beneath her clothing, including contact with the child’s genitals. Villegasespino was later arrested.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s charged Villegasespino with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest.

If convicted, the sodomy charge carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The incest charge carries a maximum sentence of four years and a $10,000 fine.