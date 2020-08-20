Overland man charged after incident on Missouri Baptist Hospital parking lot

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO – A shooting is under investigation in Town and Country.

Police say around 9 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to 911 calls regarding a disturbance in the parking lot of Missouri Baptist Hospital.

An initial investigation reveals a woman fired a weapon at 45-year-old Christian E. Burnett of Overland, Missouri, who she has an order of protection against.

The man allegedly tried to contact her several times at the hospital.

As officers began to arrive on the scene, they spotted the man speeding northbound on Ballas Road.

He did not stop for police and ended up hitting another vehicle near Conway Road.

After a short foot chase through Frontenac Estates he was taken into custody.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither the suspect nor any bystanders were struck by the discharged weapon.

Burnett has been charged with violation of an order of protection, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury.

He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.