OVERLAND, Mo. – One officer has been awarded for his swift decision-making to help save a man’s life last month.

Tony Smythe, an officer with the O’Fallon Police Department, helped on a 72-year-old man in dire need on Feb. 10.

Smythe recognized that a man was unconscious and quickly pulled out an AED from his patrol vehicle. He administered one shock and performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics then took over the response, helped the man reacquire a pulse, and rushed him to the hospital for treatment. The man is still alive and expected to recover from the situation.

“PO Smythe’s actions most likely played a vital role in saving this man’s life,” said the Overland Police Department via Facebook.