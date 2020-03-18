Overland police search for missing 24-year-old

OVERLAND, Mo. – The Overland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old.

According to a police spokesperson, Nicholas Canoy was last seen March 11 around 12:30 a.m., walking on foot near the intersection of Page and Sims avenues in Overland.

Police described Canoy as a white man, 5’11” tall, and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Canoy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1221 or the Overland Bureau of Criminal Investigations 314-428-4760.