OVERLAND, Mo. – The news of Friday’s heist, involving a money truck in the Save A Lot parking lot in Overland, spread quickly.

By Friday evening, nearby residents hoped arrests would be made and were willing to report anything suspicious they witnessed.

“Call 911,” said Robert Phillbrick.

He shops at the grocery store regularly and hopes the suspects are caught.

“Lock them up and throw away the key,” Phillbrick said. “They deserve it.”

Police released an image of a Jeep Cherokee with a Missouri license plate, CW6-W5E, and said it’s believed the suspects left in that vehicle.

David DeBold lives near the grocery store. He encouraged anyone with information about the heist to contact authorities before they commit another crime.

“Keep an eye out,” DeBold said. “You could be one of their victims.”