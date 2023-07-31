ST. LOUIS – A disconnected battery prevented a group of three suspects from stealing a car overnight while two people were sleeping inside of it in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the group attempted to carjack two people, a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, while they were sleeping inside of it around 2:30 a.m. Monday. It happened in the 6200 block of Oakland Avenue in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood.

Investigators say the suspects came out of an unknown white minivan and pulled up alongside the parked vehicle. Two suspects reportedly got out of the minivan and flashed black rifles. One armed suspect on each side ordered the couple out of the vehicle. The two complied and were briefly held at gunpoint.

A third suspect entered the car and attempted to start it, but was unable to because the battery was disconnected. Eventually, the group took off with one victim’s wallet, cell phone and car keys. The suspects also removed a Kenwood stereo from the car before taking off.

The group then entered, made a U-turn, and drove eastbound on Oakland Avenue for an undisclosed amount of time. No suspects have been arrested in this case, but not injuries were reported.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.