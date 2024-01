ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An overnight crash took place on Interstate 70 eastbound in north St. Louis County.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, was just feet away when a speeding Honda hit a median. A semi-truck then hit the Honda, causing the car to spin back out into the traffic lanes.

The Honda then drove away from the scene and stopped at the corner of Contour Drive and Bermuda Drive. No injuries were reported.