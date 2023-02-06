FESTUS, Mo. – A building in Festus is still standing after a fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out on East Beffa Street. Firefighters shared that the building used to be a hotel that is now used as a storage facility for building materials.

Fire crews from Herculaneum, Crystal City, and Festus worked to put out the flames. They said no one was in the building at the time of the fire. There is an open investigation.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.