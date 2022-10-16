BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The fall weather has many people outside wanting to enjoy the crisp air. With freezing temperatures on the way, people are beginning to winterize their homes.

“Just bought a fire pit and a grill. Other than that, nothing really too crazy. Really just want to hang out with friends in the backyard, so a fire pit is a great way to do that for the fall. So that’s what I’m doing,” James Sauerman said.

Sauerman bought a fire pit Sunday at Ace Hardware in Brentwood. He isn’t alone. Fire pits and firewood are top items currently, along with weather-stripping and faucet covers.

“I think most everything now is just kind of winterizing the outside, you know, windows and doors. You know, the window film for keeping drafts out of your windows, sealing out the doors, just to keep the gaps sealed those up, so you don’t have the drafts,” Steve Vonderhaar, assistant manager at Ace Hardware, said.

Vonderhaar said weather-stripping and a faucet cover cost around $15.

“Certainly a lot less expensive than having to call a plumber to fix a frozen pipe that broke,” he said.

Vonderhaar said people are looking to weather-stripping to help with climbing gas and heating bills. He said to bring the potted plants inside and it is also a good idea to check the air filter.

“A lot of people are going to be turning their furnaces on for the first time, so a good time to go check your filters,” he said. “Make sure you have clean filters in your furnace, since you probably haven’t changed them since air conditioning season started and now winter is officially upon us.”

Meanwhile, Sauerman said he’ll worry about winterizing a little later in the season.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the weather that’s here now and then kind of going to attack that when it gets here,” he said.