Overnight frost warning concerns area farmers, nursery managers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It may not be bone-chilling cold Friday night into Saturday morning, but it may be cold enough to harm plants that are not protected.

Dave Thies’ family has owned the same north St. Louis County farm since 1985. They know a lot about plants. On Friday afternoon, he was protecting tender vegetation.

“Our first worry right now is the strawberries,” Thies said.

He was protecting rows and rows of strawberries from possible frost damage overnight. He was covering them with a special material.

“It’s a cotton-spun product that’s pretty light, it’s breathable,” he said.

Thies showed the difference between a health strawberry bud, a yellow one, and one damaged by recent cold – the black one.

He’s not worried about his apples trees that are loaded with blooms.

“An apple bloom is fairly tough, so I’m not too concerned,” he said.

The same holds true for all the peach trees, which have been blooming for 10 days, he said the blooms have been replaced by tiny peaches which will stand up to the chill.

“If you put out your basil, peppers, or tomatoes out, you’ll probably want to cover those,” said Jennifer Smock, manager of the Kemper Center for Home Gardening at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Smock said not to use plastic or trash bags to cover plants threatened by the cold and already are in the ground. Instead, use an old sheet.

“If you can get a little gap like a quarter-inch, half of an inch between the plant and the top of the covering, that’s probably better because what your trying to do is trap the radiant heat from the ground,” she said.

As far as coronavirus, Thies said many brand new gardeners have stopped by to shop. He said people were tired of being cooped up in their homes and wanted to get out and do something worthwhile.