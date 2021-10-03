Overnight shooting on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on Interstate 55 in south city.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday between the Gasconade and Potomac street exits, that’s in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the victim was traveling northbound when he heard gunshots being fired in his direction. The victim got off the interstate at Potomac and flagged down police.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to a hospital.

There’s been no word on a possible motive or suspect.