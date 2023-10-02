ST. LOUIS – An oversight board for St. Louis City detention facilities is meeting Monday after an inmate died at the St. Louis City Justice Center on Saturday.

The meeting was scheduled prior to the inmate’s death. Jail officials told FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 44-year-old Juwon Carter suffered a medical emergency early Saturday morning. Before Carter’s death, at least two other inmates died at the justice center this year.

The detention facilities oversight board is part of the city’s department of public safety. At Monday’s meeting, they’re scheduled to discuss best practices for investigations and labor rights and laws.