St. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. - A Washington state man has been jailed amid accusations he secretly hid cameras in bathrooms and showers during a recent trip to a summer camp for Boy and Girl Scouts.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, David Nelson arrived at the S Bar F Scout Ranch at Camp Gamble on Sunday, July 18, as a chaperone for a scout troop from St. Louis County. On Friday, July 23, cameras were discovered in two of the bathroom/shower areas with the camp.