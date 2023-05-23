ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews were at the scene of a two-car crash that left a car overturned Tuesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the scene, located on Interstate55, just a bit north of Highway Z, where a car ran into a cable barrier and overturned.

The northbound direction remains closed as EMS crews are responding and debris is still being removed from the area. The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed, and drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.