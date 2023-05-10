ST. LOUIS – Crews are at the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene, located on the ramp of I-44/55 eastbound onto the Poplar Street bridge, where a multi-vehicle crash can be seen. The semi-truck is still laying on its side, while the trailer has been flipped upright by emergency crews.

Boxes and debris from the crash have fell from above the bridge onto the lower sidewalk. The area is completely crash at the moment, and drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

No word yet on the cause of the crash. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.