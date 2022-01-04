Own music history: The Pageant is selling pairs of balcony chairs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Everyone wants to own a piece of music history. The Pageant opened on the Delmar Loop in 2000. Since then it has hosted world-class acts and has a reputation for a more intimate setting than other mid-sized venues. No matter the crowd size you will never be more than 70 feet from the stage.

The concert hall is getting some upgrades and some of the balcony seats will have to go. You can now own a pair or two of floor-mounted Pageant seats.

The announcement received a lot of positive feedback on Facebook. Fans are even asking if they can own specific pairs. Some people want to use them for their media rooms.

FOR SALE:

Limited availability, seat selection is first come, first purchased.

Limit 2 pairs per customer, seats will not be held or reserved.

Available for $100.00 per pair.

Pair of balcony seats measures 33″ tall X 45.5″ wide X 24″ deep

PICKUP DETAILS:

Purchase in-person at The Halo Bar on Friday, January 7 from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, January 8 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Purchaser is responsible for loading and transporting seats in their vehicle.

Cash & Carry only.

For more info and inquiries, please contact: pageantinfo@thepageant.com