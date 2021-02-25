Own Your Ridges: Ruffles announces chip deal with NBA All-Star, STL native Jayson Tatum

ST. LOUIS – NBA All-Star and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum will be joining NBA All-Star Anthony Davis and artist T-Pain for Ruffles’ next chip deal, inspiring fans to own their ridges.

According to Ruffles, the official chip of the NBA, the campaign is intended to inspire fans to unapologetically embrace what makes them unique, their “ridges.”

Tatum, the newest two-time NBA All-Star to score a chip deal with Ruffles, released a signature flavor: Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ.

This flavor is reminiscent of Tatum’s childhood in St. Louis, a city known for its spicy, BBQ flavor.

“I’m so excited to be a part of a campaign that encourages people to embrace all the unique parts of themselves,” Tatum said. “Growing up in St. Louis, bold and spicy barbeque flavors were a staple for me, so bringing that heat to my favorite snack is incredible to see, and taste.”

Ruffles said the new product is the first time any Frito-Lay snack has combined tangy BBQ flavor with its popular Flamin’ Hot kick.

Tatum’s signature Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ is available now at most retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit Ruffles.com.