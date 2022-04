ST. LOUIS – A lawsuit could determine the fate of the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The Post-Dispatch reported a dispute surrounding ownership of the theater when its 99-year lease expires in January of 2025 could lead to the theater’s closing.

Fox Associates LLC and Foxland Inc. both own the land under the theater, and they both claim to own the theatre itself. Fox Associates operates the theatre, and it alleges the theatre will close if no resolution is reached by the time the lease expires.