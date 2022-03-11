Ozark National Scenic Riverways building burns down, man charged

VAN BUREN, Mo. – A man was indicted last week in connection with the December 2021 arson incident at the Round Spring Visitor Contact Station in Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

The National Park Service said Marvin “Mark” Remster, 39, of Davisville, Missouri was indicted on Tuesday, March 1 by a federal grand jury for the Eastern District of Missouri in Cape Girardeau. He was charged with arson, burglary, theft of government property, and felon-in-possession of a firearm.

The fire happened on Sunday, December 26. NPS said their law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and found the building “engulfed in flames.” Firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, but the building was a total loss. NPS said there was evidence at the scene that pointed to the fire being purposely set. As authorities worked to put out the fire, it was found “that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup belonging to the NPS had been stolen from the parking lot.”

“The loss of the Round Spring Visitor Contact Station and the stolen government vehicle are substantial losses, however what cannot be measured is the loss of park historical items associated with the structure,” NPS said.

Plans are in the works for temporary and long-term replacements to the visitor contact station.