OZARK, Mo. – On Monday, March 27, at about 2:25 pm Ozark School District announced on Facebook that the school is on lockdown after a “shot’s fired” report was received and all students and staff are being evacuated while police investigate.

The Ozark Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office said that all roads to the High School are closed until the investigation is complete.

“All buildings in Ozark School District are on lockdown procedures after being given notice of a possible threat. Safety & security are always our top priority & we are following our proper lockdown procedures. We will keep you posted as more information is available,” the announcement reads.

“All Ozark buildings will remain in lockdown until given the all clear from OPD and CCSD. Due to the lockdown all buses will be running behind. Dismissal instructions will follow,” reads an update from the school.

Several school districts in the area received false reports of active shooters Monday afternoon, including Springfield, Branson, and Carthage schools, according to Sgt. Mike McClure with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D.

Kickapoo posted on its Facebook page that a false report was also received by emergency personnel.

Dear Kickapoo Staff and Families: A false emergency call related to Kickapoo High School was received by emergency services today. In response, law enforcement has conducted an investigation onsite and concluded that it is a false alarm. There are many reports across the state and nation of false information being relayed to emergency responders, however it is too early to determine if there is a connection in this matter. That investigation will be ongoing. We want our families and the community to be assured that everyone is safe at Kickapoo High School. This was a false alarm and we will proceed with our regular schedule. Bill Powers, Principal

OzarksFirst has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.