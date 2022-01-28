‘Ozark’ set pieces sold to Lake of the Ozark businesses

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The final season of Ozark is now on Netflix and some pieces of the show’s set will have a permanent home at the real-life Lake of the Ozarks.

The Alhonna Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks posted on Facebook recently that it purchased The Blue Cat Lodge sign from the show. The Lake Expo reports The Blue Cat Lodge was modeled after the Alhonna Resort.

The resort’s Facebook page has a picture of the owners with the sign. The post says their realtor called and said the set director asked if they wanted to purchase the sign for the Alhonna. The resort says it is still trying to figure out the best place to put it. The post also says The Blue Cat Lodge sign is where it belongs and will be available for photo ops this season.

The Lake Expo also reports Bill Dubuque, the creator of Ozark, grew up in St. Louis and worked at Alhonna during the summers back in the 1980s. The paper reports Dubuque’s real experiences at Alhonna are woven into the Ozark script and setting.

The Alhonna isn’t the only business that got a piece of the set. Swift & Co. Realty posted a picture on its Facebook page of the Lickity Splitz Gentleman’s Club sign from the show. The Lickity Splitz is another fictional business on the show.