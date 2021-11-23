Ozark’s latest trailer hints at an ominous end

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Netflix series about the Lake of the Ozarks has a lot of fans across the United States. The Hollywood Reporter says that the show tops the list of original streaming series across all platforms in 2020 with 30.46 billion minutes of views.

The third season of Ozark premiered in 2020 and there was a bump in views over season two. Netflix is telling fans that they may want to start rewatching the series now because the first half of next season will drop on January 21, 2022. It is not yet clear when the second part will start streaming.

Is there a secret hidden in the latest teaser trailer for the final season? Screen Rant reports that the images may hint at an ominous ending. Each season appears to be darker than the last.

Ozark follows the Byrde family as they move from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks. A money-laundering scheme goes wrong and they get more and more involved with the criminal element in Missouri. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

The new trailer shows scenes from the last three seasons in reverse. “No ending is reached by accident” appears over the images. Will the family be able to escape? They may have run out of last chances.

The show is set in the Missouri Ozarks but it is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.