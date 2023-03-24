ST. LOUIS – ‘The Wizard’ Ozzie Smith might be retired from playing, but you’ll be able to see him on Cardinals’ insider this season. Which will be on KTVI.

Since next week is the unofficial holiday that is Opening Day in St. Louis, FOX 2’s Ty Hawking sat down with Ozzie for a quick chat. It’s been decades since he retired, but he says the chance to work on Cardinals Insider gives him the opportunity to continue being a part of the game and city he loves.

He also shared that St. Louis is a special place, and he’s honored to be a part of the team. The pageantry and sea of red is something you’ll only find in St. Louis.

Ahead of Opening Day, he explained that he still gets chills. He said he always enjoyed the camaraderie in the clubhouse as a player and appreciates the team he’s on now after retire.

“Now I can use teleprompter, so it’s easy, but it’s a lot of fun the crew that I work with they make it very easy on me. I don’t know if I want to do anything else,” Smith expressed laughingly.

Don’t forget to join in on the Opening Day Pep Rally from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. next Thursday at Kiener Plaza. They’ll have food, drinks, giveaways, and games before the Cardinals host the Blue Jays.